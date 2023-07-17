Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 269,640 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 269,640 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $232.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

