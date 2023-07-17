Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 43,773 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $18.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $906.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,130. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $792.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

