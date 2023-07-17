Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 723,972 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,972 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. 198,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,300. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

