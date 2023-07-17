Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Up 8%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 3,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Mitie Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.