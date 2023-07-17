Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $112.33 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,243,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,744,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

