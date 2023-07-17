Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

MLECW stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07. Moolec Science has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.63.

