Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $102.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.
JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.56.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,910,000.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
