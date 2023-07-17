Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $102.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $460,262. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,910,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

