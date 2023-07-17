Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 303,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

