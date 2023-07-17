Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,323. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.18 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.56 and its 200-day moving average is $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

