Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 145.4% in June

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Mr Price Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

Mr Price Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mr Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

(Get Free Report)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.