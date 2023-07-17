MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($271.91) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines Increases Dividend

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.2486 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.75%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

