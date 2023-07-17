MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MV Oil Trust by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

MVO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 46,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,271. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

