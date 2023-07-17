Myles Kleeger Sells 47,406 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,135,166.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,810,678.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $139,473.60.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. 834,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,346. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.04. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

