Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Shares Down 20%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 137,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 591% from the average session volume of 19,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

