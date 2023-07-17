Navcoin Price Hits $0.0614 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $18,324.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00237357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00049835 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031601 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,577,651 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.