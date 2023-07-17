NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.49 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00004943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $72.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00048017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,513,261 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 937,513,261 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50008337 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $44,028,250.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

