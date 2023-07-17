Needham & Company LLC Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $120.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.52.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,752.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,721 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.