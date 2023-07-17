NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NMTC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 227,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,390. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,376.83% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

