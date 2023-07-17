Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,857. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.10. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

