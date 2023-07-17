Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,185. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

