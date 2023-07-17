Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.74. 355,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.65. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

