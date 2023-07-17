Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $306.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

