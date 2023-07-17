Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000.

VEA opened at $47.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

