NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.64. 959,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,425. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

