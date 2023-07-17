NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,073.04 or 1.00054309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

