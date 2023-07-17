NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

