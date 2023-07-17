Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Mary G. Puma Sells 2,099 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.27. 143,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average of $227.78. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Nordson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

