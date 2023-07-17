North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.19. 108,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $291.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

