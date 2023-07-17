North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,770 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. 5,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

