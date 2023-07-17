North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $296,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $452.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,384. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $453.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day moving average is $413.26. The company has a market cap of $337.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

