North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,755,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFEM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

