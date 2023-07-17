Northeast Investment Management Buys 135 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.11.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.31. 76,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,339. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $267.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

