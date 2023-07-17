Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,726. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

