Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.50. 770,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

