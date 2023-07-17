Northeast Investment Management Purchases 975 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

LLY traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $447.28. 547,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

