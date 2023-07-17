Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern Bear Price Performance
Shares of LON:NTBR traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 57.90 ($0.76). 102,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.07. The company has a market cap of £10.84 million, a PE ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. Northern Bear has a 12-month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.30 ($0.80).
Northern Bear Company Profile
