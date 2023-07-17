Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern Bear Price Performance

Shares of LON:NTBR traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 57.90 ($0.76). 102,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.07. The company has a market cap of £10.84 million, a PE ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. Northern Bear has a 12-month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.30 ($0.80).

Get Northern Bear alerts:

Northern Bear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.