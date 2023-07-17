Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the June 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NRIM stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $232.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn Romano bought 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,984.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,870.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,476 shares of company stock valued at $275,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

