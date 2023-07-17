Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 810,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,730,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.