Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Novo Integrated Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 810,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,730,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.06.
Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.
