Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $45,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nuvei by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after buying an additional 970,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Nuvei by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after buying an additional 824,991 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

