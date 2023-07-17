NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021032 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,157.72 or 1.00027335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002237 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

