Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

OBE opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.54. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. Analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

