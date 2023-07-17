Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the June 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWR opened at $0.01 on Monday. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Ocean Thermal Energy alerts:

About Ocean Thermal Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.