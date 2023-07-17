Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 902,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

