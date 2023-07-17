Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.61. The stock had a trading volume of 105,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,583. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.