Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONBPP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.