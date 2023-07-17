ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONON. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.11.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ONON opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.21. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.