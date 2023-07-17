ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.46

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 4006672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

ON Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after buying an additional 2,897,032 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after buying an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,099,000 after buying an additional 2,223,076 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile



On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

