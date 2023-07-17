OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.01

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 228640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 213.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

