Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 3,037,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 683,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 185.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.