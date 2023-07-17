Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.57 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $7.27 or 0.00024473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $152.57 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ordinals has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.79351692 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $32,686,799.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

